Woman found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Thursday, police said. Locals from Malakholda village spotted the body and informed the police, they said. "Prima facie, it appears a case of suicide," SHO of Kunwa police station Mukesh Kumar said. He said the body has been kept in a hospital's mortuary and efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased. PTI SDA AD CK