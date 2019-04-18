Woman found hanging from tree in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 18 (PTI) The body of a woman was found hanging from a tree at Harsauli village in the district, police said Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rakhi, SHO of the Budhana police station Yashpal Singh said. According to a complaint lodged by Rakhi's parents, she was allegedly killed by her in-laws and then hanged from the tree, the SHO said. The body was sent for postmortem, he said, adding that a probe into matter was underway. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ SNESNE