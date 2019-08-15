Woman from Bihar commits suicide in south Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on Thursday, police said.The deceased was identified as Shakuntala, a native of Bihar, they added.According to a senior police officer, the woman had come to Delhi recently and was working as a domestic help at a house in Gurgaon, but her employers brought her back to the placement agency from where they had taken her in south Delhi, saying she was mentally unstable.Shakuntala committed suicide by jumping from a building at Govindpuri on Thursday morning, the police said, adding that they had informed her husband, who was on his way to Delhi from Bihar. PTI NIT RC