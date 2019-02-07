Woman gang-raped in front of father in Bihar

/RKishanganj (Bihar), Feb 7 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by six men in front of her father at a village in Bihar's Kishanganj district, police said on Thursday.Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said the incident occurred in the Kodhiwadi police station area.The six men forcibly entered their house and took the woman and her father to a deserted place, around half a km from their residence. They tied the father up with a rope and raped the woman in front of him, according to an FIR registered on a complaint filed by the victim on Wednesday.The six threatened to kill the daughter-father duo if they told anyone about the incident.The SP said he had gone to the village and met the victim and her father, besides enquiring about the incident with the villagers.The victim has been sent for medical examination at Kishanganj Sadar hospital, the SP said.Apart from Kodhiwadi, adjoining police stations have also directed to arrest the six accused who are at large, Ashish said. PTI CORR AR NN GVS