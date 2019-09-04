scorecardresearch
Woman gang-raped in UP's Shamli district

Shamli, Sep 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four people in Jhinjhana area here, police said on Wednesday. According to the complaint lodged with the police, the woman was abducted and raped by accused Suresh and three unidentified men near Dharempura village in the district on Monday. Suresh was arrested and hunt was on to nab the other accused persons, police said. PTI CORR RCJ

