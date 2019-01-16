Woman gang-raped near east Delhi mall, one held

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend and two of his accomplices in a car near a mall in east Delhi's Shahdara following which the main accused has been arrested, police said Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday night. A passerby saw the woman crying and called police. During investigation, it was revealed that the woman and one of the accused came in contact through a common friend couple of months ago. They both were married, police said. The main accused, Amit (30), is a businessman who hails from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. He promised the woman to get her home loan at a cheaper rate, they said. The woman alleged that on Monday, Amit called and asked her to meet him near a mall in Karkardooma area. When she reached the mall, he asked her to sit in the car, where two more persons were already sitting, a senior police officer said. Later, the woman alleged that the accused forced her to drink a sedative-laced juice and raped her in the car after she fell unconscious, the officer said. Police have arrested Amit, the main accused, while the two others are still absconding. A case of rape was registered against the accused persons and the role of his friends is being probed, the officer said. PTI NIT CK