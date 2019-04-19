Woman gang-raped on pretext of offering lift in Shamli village

Muzaffarnagar, April 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by three youths on the pretext of giving her lift in neighbouring Shamli district, police said. The victim was given a lift by the accused who drove her on a bike to an isolated area in Khandarwali village under Kotwali police station area in the district on Thursday and took chances to rape her at pistol point, police said. According to a complaint lodged by the survivor's mother, the woman has stepped out of her home to withdraw money from a bank for purchasing medicines when the accused offered her lift. A case has been registered and the hunt is on to nab the absconding accused, they added.PTI CORR RCJ