Woman gets govt job using fake documents, works for 17 yrs

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A woman who got a government teacher's job by submitting fake documents and worked for 17 years before being caught has now been arrested here, police said on Tuesday. Pervaish Kumari was arrested at Tugalpur village in Purquazi block on Monday, Sub Inspector (Crime Branch) Vijaypal Singh said. He said Kumari was appointed as a primary school teacher in 2000 but during verification, her academic credentials were found to be fake. She was dismissed in 2017 and a case of cheating was registered against her, Singh said. PTI CORR ADCK