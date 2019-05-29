Woman gets refund on chopper booking after CM intervenes

Dehradun, May 29 (PTI) A woman devotee from Odisha, who had been running from pillar to post for the last two years seeking refund of Rs 73,600 spent on helicopter booking to Kedarnath, finally got it back after the intervention of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.Gayatri Mishra, a resident of Bhubaneswar, had booked a helicopter ride to Kedarnath in April-May,2017 through Patan Devi Foundation but had to cancel her trip due to some personal reasons.She was assured by the foundation that she will get refund but did not get it back despite repeatedly knocking at the doors of the firm, an official release here said.In January this year Gayatrilodged a complaint in this connection on the CM's App launched a few months back for online redressal of public complaints.The state police conducted a probe into the matter on the direction of the CMO and her complaint was found to be authentic.The foundation refunded a total of Rs 73,600 to the woman on account of her cancelled helicopter trip to Kedarnath through a NEFT transaction.Gayatri has thanked the chief minister, the CMO and the state police for helping her get back her money.PTI ALM DVDV