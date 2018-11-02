Woman hailing from Bihar commits suicide

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Rohini's Sector-3 area on Friday, police said. The deceased was identified as Piya Mishra, a permanent resident of Bihar, they said. Mishra, working in a private company in Pitampura, used to live in a rented accommodation in Rohini's Sector-3 area. Around 7.30 pm on Friday, her landlord found her body hanging from a ceiling fan and informed police, said a senior police officer. When police reached the spot, they recovered a suicide note in which Mishra has mentioned that family issues and her career were the reasons behind her taking the extreme step, the officer added. Her friends told the police that Mishra's mother had passed away and her father married to another woman. She was not happy with her father's step and was suffering from depression, said the police. She used to live in the rented house with a friend, who hailed from Haryana. Her room partner left for Haryana on Thursday and on Friday evening, she committed suicide, the police added. PTI NIT SMNSMN