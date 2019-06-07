Woman, hailing from Bihar, commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman, hailing from Bihar, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a building following an argument with her husband in southwest Delhi's Ghitorni area on Friday, police said. The woman, a homemaker, had a fight with her husband on Thursday night following which, she took this extreme step, the police said. The incident happened around 6 am on Friday. The police have not found any suicide note on the woman or from her house. According to a senior police officer, the woman got married around four-and-a-half years ago. She was reportedly harassed by her husband, a tailor, and his family as the couple did not have a child, the police said. The family of the woman has been informed and they are heading towards the national capital, they added. PTI NIT SMN