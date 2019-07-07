Woman hangs self in Paharganj hotel

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A woman in her early 20's allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at a hotel in Central Delhi's Paharganj on Sunday, police said. Police were informed about the incident at around 4 pm, they said. According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had checked into the hotel along with her male friend. After a fight between the two, her friend left the room. After a while, she called him couple of times but he didn't attend the call. When her friend returned, he found the door of the hotel room locked from inside. The door was then forced open and the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan, a senior police officer said. However, no suicide note was found from the spot, police said, adding further investigation is on. PTI AMP URD CKCK