Woman harassed for dowry, kills herself

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 19 (PTI) A woman hanged herself from the ceiling of her residence after being allegedly harassed for dowry by her in-laws in Muzaffarnagar district, police said Monday.Rashmi had married Sumit Kumar eight months ago.Kumar and his father have been arrested on abetment to suicide charge based on a complaint by the woman's father, they said.The suicide was reported from Goela village on Sunday.The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. PTI CORR ABHABH