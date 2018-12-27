Woman held with gold bars worth Rs 9.5 lakh at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) A woman was Thursday held at the Hyderabad airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth Rs 9.5 lakh, a senior CISF official said.He said the woman was intercepted during security checks and 4 gold bars, weighing 310 grams in total, were found in her hand baggage.The woman, G Laxmi, was travelling to Vishakhapatnam and she could not produce any document or a valid reason for carrying the gold bars as a result of which she was handed over to customs authorities by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the airport, the official said.The value of the seized gold bars is estimated to be about Rs 9.5 lakh, he said. PTI NES NES SOMSOM