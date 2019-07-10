Woman held with opium worth over Rs 50 lakh near Indo-Nepal border

Bahraich (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) A woman carrying opium worth over Rs 50 lakh was arrested here near the Indo-Nepal border, police said on Wednesday.A joint team of Shastra Seema Bal and the local police arrested the woman on Tuesday while she was trying to enter India through Rupaideeha border, they said.A total of 1.8 kg of opium, worth about Rs 54 lakh, was recovered from her possession, ASP Ravindra Singh said. PTI CORR ABN AD RHLRHL