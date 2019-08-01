Woman held with pistol, bullet round at Delhi Metro station

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A woman was apprehended by CISF personnel at a metro station here on Thursday for allegedly carrying a pistol and a bullet round in her bag, a senior officer said.Poonam Yadav (27), a resident of Delhi, was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Shiv Vihar Metro station around 9 am, he said. A country-made pistol and a live bullet round was recovered from her hand baggage, the officer said. The woman was handed over to the police for further investigation, he said.Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by the law. PTI NES CK