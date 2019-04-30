Woman held with Rs 90 lakh worth of gold bars at IGI airport

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) An Indian woman was apprehended at the Delhi airport Tuesday for allegedly carrying gold bars worth Rs 90 lakh in her hand bag in violation of rules, officials said.Nidhi D Jain was intercepted by CISF personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here when she arrived from Hong Kong. She was scheduled to take a flight to Mumbai, they said.Three gold bars of one kg each, valued around Rs 90 lakh, were recovered from the woman's hand bag, the officials said. She was handed over to Customs officials as she could not produce the required documents, they said. PTI NES NES ANBANB