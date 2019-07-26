Woman, her accomplice arrested for snatching mobile phone in north Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman and her accomplice were arrested for allegedly snatching mobile phone from a lady at a bus stand in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Thursday.The accused, Chandni and Papu (18) were nabbed during picket checking, they said. On Tuesday, when the victim was standing at the bus stop, her mobile phone was snatched by a woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle with a man, they said.CCTV footage from the adjoining areas were scanned to identify the accused, police said.Three mobile phones, a motorcycle and two stolen scooter have also been seized from them, they added. PTI AMP *******************Man held for carrying illegal weaponNew Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly carrying illegal weapon, police said. The accused has been identified as Aakash, a resident of New Roshanpura in Najafgarh. He was arrested in another case and was out on bail, they said.During patrolling in the Najafgarh area, police arrested the accused around 4.20 am as he was trying to flee, they said, adding a country-made pistol was seized from him. PTI NIT*****************Two held for snatchingNew Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly snatching a mobile phone in west Delhi, police said. The accused have been identified as Monu Sharma (37) and Shivam (24), they said. According to police, a person complained that his mobile phone was snatched away Som Bazar in Najafgarh. Thereafter, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area both the accused persons were arrested, they said, adding that a knife and the snatched mobile phone were seized from them. PTI NIT****************** Two held from east Delhi for robberies New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Two men, allegedly involved in more than 20 cases of robbery and snatching in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Mahfooj (32) and Mohammad Rashid (29), they said. They was arrested around 11.30 pm on Tuesday from Old Garhi village in east Delhi, police said, adding that two pistols, live cartridges, and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession. PTI NIT *******************Two nabbed for stealing vehicles in Delhi New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles in the national capital, police said on Thursday.Acting on a tip off, a trap was laid and the accused, Imran (32) and Amjad (30), were arrested near Sultanpuri area, a senior police officer said. Two country-made pistols, two cars and eight motorcycles were seized from them, police said.During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang used sell the stolen vehicles to scrap dealers in western Uttar Pradesh, they added. PTI NIT AMP NIT NSDNSD