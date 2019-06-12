Woman, her male friend attacked with 'chemical substance' in Vikaspuri

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman and her male friend were attacked with some "chemical substance" allegedly by unidentified persons when they were on a motorcycle in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, they said. The victims refused to give any statement after the incident, police said.The man suffered 10 to 15 per cent burn injuries, while the woman discharged after providing first aid, the officer said. The two approached Vikaspuri police station on Wednesday, following which a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said. According to the doctor, the woman was attacked with acid, however, they are awaiting forensic reports for final confirmation on the nature of injury, the officer added. The man is currently unemployed and worked as a courier boy earlier, she said. Police are also questioning a suspect in connection with the incident, they said, adding that further investigation is on. PTI AMP/NIT NITDPB