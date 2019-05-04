scorecardresearch
Woman hurt in explosion from cracker waste

Muzaffarnagar, May 4 (PTI) A woman was seriously injured in an explosion from firecracker waste in Thanabhawan town of Shamli district, police said Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Shrivastava said the incident took place Friday when the woman set the cracker waste on fire. "The cracker waste was lying with a pile of garbage near a school," he added. The woman, identified as Lata Balmiki, was shifted to a hospital and investigation into the case is on, Shrivastava said. PTI CORR RDK RDK AQSAQS

