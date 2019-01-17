Woman in Bihar gets life term for killing baby daughter

Katihar (Bihar), Jan 17 (PTI) A court here on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a woman for murdering her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.Additional District and Sessions Judge Vijay Anand Tiwari also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on Sabina Khatun while holding her guilty of killing the child more than five years ago.Khatun was named in an FIR lodged at Amdabad police station by her husband Hazrat Ali.He had alleged that on the night of October 3, 2013, he saw the child lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit open and his wife standing beside.Ali had alleged that he suspected her wife of being the killer, accusing her of involvement in many extramarital relationships. PTI CORR NAC SBN ZMN