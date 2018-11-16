Woman in serious condition after acid attack

/R Ludhiana (PB), Nov 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman, who was about to get married soon and had got engaged a few days back, is in a serious condition after unidentified men threw acid on her here, police said Friday. The incident took place around 8 pm on Thursday near the entrance of the woman's residence on Tibba road. She has suffered burn injuries on the upper parts of her body and was rushed to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious, the police said. Ludhiana Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said they had got vital clues in the case. A search is on for the culprits who managed to escape after the incident, the commissioner said, adding that they were investigating the reason behind the attack. PTI CORR SUN MAZHMB