Woman injured as bike-borne man snatches her earring

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when a bike-borne man launched an attack on her to snatch her earring when she was riding pillion on her brother's motorcycle, police said Wednesday.They said the incident took place Tuesday near Nawla village, under the Mansurpur police station limits, on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in the district when Priti, wife of Lalit Kumar, was going to purchase medicines with her brother.As the miscreants snatched her earring, she fell on the road and suffered injuries. Police said she has been taken to a hospital for treatment and they are looking for the accused.