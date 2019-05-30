Woman injured as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, May 30 (PTI) A woman was injured as Pakistan troops violated ceasefire and resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Thursday, officials said. The 35-year-old woman, identified as Hanifa Bi, was injured and admitted to a hospital, they said. The Pakistan army resorted to firing of small arms followed by shelling with mortars in Bagyaldara forward area of the district during midnight, the officials said.The Indian troops guarding the LoC also retaliated befittingly. PTI AB KJKJ