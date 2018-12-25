Woman IPS officer, fresh from training at Hyderabad police academy, takes over as Sadar CO

Ghaziabad, Dec 25 (PTI) A woman IPS officer of 2015 batch has been posted as Sadar circle officer in Ghaziabad to handle law and order situation of Musuri and Muradnagarpolice station areas. Fresh from her training at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, Aparna Gautam, has been posted for the first time as regular, full-fledged assistant superintendent of police in the district. She has also been given additional charges as circle officer of the district police lines and police office, said Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal. Prior to her new, regular posting, Gautam was deployed as an ASP under training in the district, he said. In another reshuffle in the district, Inspector Dinesh Yadav has been posted as in-charge of the Alfa Team, constituted to solve serious offences in the district. Inspector Sachin Malik, who was in charge of the Crime Branch has been given the charge of the SWAT (special weapons and tactics) team of the district, SSP Agarwal added. PTI CORR RAXRAX