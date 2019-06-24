Woman journalist shot at in east Delhi, family dispute suspected

(Eds: Adds DCP quotes, details) New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) A woman journalist was shot at allegedly by two masked men in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area in a suspected case of family dispute, police said Sunday.The 38-year-old woman -- Mitali Chandola -- received bullet injury in the arm and is out of danger, they said.The incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when Chandola was going somewhere in her car around 12.30 am. Another car suddenly overtook her's and opened fire targeting her, police said. In her statement to police, the woman said she was on her Hyundai i20 car when two masked men in another car chased and tried to stop her. They first threw some eggs on the front class of her car and when she did not stop, they fired two rounds at her, a senior police officer said. With the help of a passerby, she managed to inform the police. She was taken to a nearby hospital by the passerby, he said. Three empty cartridges were found from the spot, he added. The woman sustained bullet injuries on her arm and is stated to be out of danger, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said. Chandola works with a news channel in Noida and has been living separately from her husband in Greater Noida. She had registered nine cases against her husband over a period of time in connection with the alleged family dispute, the officer said. Police said they are probing all angle including that of personal enmity.They are also probing the involvement of her husband in the incident, police said, adding there is no CCTV footage of incident. Police added they are trying to ascertain the identify of the persons who attacked her. Further investigation is underway. PTI AMP HMB TIRTIR