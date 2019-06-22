Woman jumps before train with daughter, both dead

Barmer (Raj), Jun 22 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide over a domestic issue by jumping before a moving train along with her four-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Saturday, police said.Mohni Devi (25) jumped before the train along with her daughter Hina near Jasdesar Dham temple here, they said.The woman also left a suicide note in which she alleged that she was being exploited by her husband and in-laws.Police said no FIR has been lodged so far in connection with the incident. PTI CORR SDA CK