Woman jumps in front of metro train

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on Delhi metro's Yellow Line on Monday, police said. Aisa Khan, a resident of Roshanara Garden, Shakti Nagar, died on the spot after jumped off platform No 2 of the GTB Nagar Metro station in the morning, an officer said. No suicide note was found from the spot, but a mobile number was recovered from her purse, the police said. The train was going towards Samyapur Badli and services were briefly disrupted due to the incident, DMRC officials said.