Woman jumps into water tank along with her three children

Bikaner, Jun 29 (PTI) A woman along with her three children allegedly jumped into a water tank here on Saturday, committing suicide, police said.Moorti (30) jumped into the tank in Ranjitpura Ki Rohi village along with her son Rohitash (6), Pooja (9) and a six-month-old daughter, they said.The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said. The reason for the suicide is not clear and the matter is being investigated, the police added. PTI CORR SDA CK

