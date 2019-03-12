Woman jumps on metro tracks to fetch money; rescued

(Eds: Adding police inputs ) New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman allegedly jumped on the tracks at Dwarka Mor station Tuesday morning to fetch her money which had fallen there, leading to brief disruption of services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, officials said.However, the woman, a resident of Jharoda Kalan in the city, did not sustain any injuries. The incident took place around 10:40 am, they said.She was rescued and sent to a hospital, a DMRC official said. A senior police officer said she "jumped on the tracks to fetch her money which had fallen on the tracks". Earlier, the metro official said, "The woman fell on the tracks when a train, going towards Noida, was approaching the platform." Services of the Blue Line metro were briefly affected due to the incident and soon restored to normal, he added. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City. PTI KND AMP KJ