Woman killed, 22 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was killed and 22 people were injured when a private passenger vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, police said.The mishap occurred at the Maggi Morh this evening when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve, they said.A police official said the vehicle, which was on its way to Thanamandi from Bufliaz, rolled down into the over 100-feet gorge, resulting in the death of Nazeera Bi and injuries to 22 other passengers.The injured included eight children, the official said, adding that all the injured were rushed to the Rajouri district hospital, where the condition of three of them was stated to be "serious".