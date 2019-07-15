Woman killed, 3 injured after bus hits e-rickshaw and auto in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A woman was killed and three others were injured after a speeding cluster bus allegedly rammed into an e-rickshaw and then hit an auto in central Delhi's DBG road area on Monday morning, police said. The police were informed about the incident at around 9 am, they said. A woman, who was returning from a nearby shop, was among the four injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the woman succumbed to injuries while others are being treated, a senior police officer said. The bus driver was arrested after registration of a case, police said, adding further details are awaited. PTI AMP AMP CKCK