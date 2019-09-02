Woman killed after jumping before train, Blue Line services briefly dirsrupted

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A woman was killed after she jumped in front of an oncoming train at the Jhandewalan metro station on Monday morning, briefly disrupting services on the Blue Line, police said. The incident happened around 8.30 am. Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the woman, believed to be in her 40s, a police official said.According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, the train was going towards Noida/Vaishali and services were disrupted for abut 10-15 minutes. The Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida and Vaishali. The body of the woman has been shifted to Lady Harding Medical College, they added. PTI PTI NIT KND MINMINMIN