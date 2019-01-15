Woman killed as compressor explodes in Gr Noida factory

Noida (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old worker died after a compressor machine exploded at a water packaging unit in Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the private factory located in the industrial area under Surajpur Police Station limits, the police said. "The woman Tanu was working near the machine when its compressor exploded today. She suffered severe injuries. Her colleagues rushed her to the Sharda Hospital. However, she succumbed to the injuries mid-way," said Nishank Sharma, Circle Officer, Greater Noida 1. He said the police had reached the spot and were investigating the cause of the incident, even as legal proceedings were underway. The body was sent for post-mortem, Sharma said. PTI KIS INDIND