Woman killed by husband, in-laws for dowry in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) A woman was allegedly killed and her body burnt by her husband and in-laws for dowry, police said Wednesday. According to a complaint filed by Nenshri's father, her in-laws were harassing her for dowry.She was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws, who later burnt her body, Khatoli Station House Officer Harsharan Sharma said.A case was registered against four people and her husband and two brother-in-laws were arrested, Sharma said.The couple got married in 2013. PTI CORR DPB