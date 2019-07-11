Woman killed for dowry in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws over dowry in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Thursday.The woman was found dead at the house of her in-laws in Tisang village under Jansath Police Station on Wednesday, Circle Officer (CO) SN Negi said.A complaint was lodged against seven people and four of them were arrested the same day, the CO said.The four arrested are the husband of the woman, Sachin, father-in-law Tejpal, mother-in-law Kaushal and brother-in-law Vipun, the CO said.The body was handed over to her family after post-mortem, he said.A case has been registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act and efforts are on to nab the other accused, Negi said. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ CKCK