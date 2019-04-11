Woman killed for resisting robbery

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death for resisting robbery at her house here, police said Thursday. Four persons allegedly killed the woman, identified as Huma, and looted cash and valuables from her house in Ambar Vihar colony on Tuesday night, they said. The body was sent for post-mortem, police said. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI CORR AD CK