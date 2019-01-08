Woman killed, four of family injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal

Shimla, Jan 8 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was killed and four others of a family were injured after their car fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district Tuesday, police said.The incident happened around 9.45 am in the Nerwa police station area, Shimla's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramod Shukla said.The woman was identified as Tamnna, a resident of Dharchhari village, he said.The injured were identified as Gopal Singh, 46, his wife Kaushalya, 42, and their daughters Samriti, 15, and Takshu, 13, the DSP said, adding that they have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against car driver Gopal Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.Further investigation is being carried out by head constable Ashwani Kumar, the DSP said. PTI DJI AD KJKJKJKJ