Woman killed in gas cylinder fire in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Nov 13 (PTI) A woman was killed in a fire that erupted due to gas leakage from an LPG cylinder at her residence in Ahmadpur village here, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday.The deceased, Rachna, was preparing lunch when the fire erupted, the police said.Rachna was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition. She succumbed to injuries during treatment, they said.