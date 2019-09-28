scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Woman killed in lightning strike in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, police said.The deceased was identified as Tamana, a resident of Ramgarh village, they said.She was sitting in her house when lightning struck her through an opening in the ceiling, a police official said.She was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors, he said. PTI TAS DIVDIV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos