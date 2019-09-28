Woman killed in lightning strike in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, police said.The deceased was identified as Tamana, a resident of Ramgarh village, they said.She was sitting in her house when lightning struck her through an opening in the ceiling, a police official said.She was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors, he said. PTI TAS DIVDIV