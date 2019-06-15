Woman kills daughter, self in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her daughter to death before committing suicide at Nara village under Mansurpur Police Station in the district on Saturday, police said. Minu, wife of Sushil Kumar, poisoned her seven-year-old daughter and later consumed poison herself over a family dispute, officials said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR INDIND