Woman kills self in south Delhi

(Eds: Corrects typo in para 4) New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by hanging from a ceiling fan in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Saturday. We received a call at around 8.40 pm on Friday that a woman has killed herself in Asola village, they said. Police rushed the spot and broke open the door of the room of the woman and found her hanging from the ceiling fan, they added. Police said no suicide note was found near the spot. The body was shifted to AIIMS for post-mortem on Saturday. Later it was handed over to the family members to perform the last rites, they said.The husband of the woman works as a peon in a private company. The couple had got married on November 29, 2009. They had two children, police said.