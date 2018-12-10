Woman locked inside home by son, dies of hunger: police

(Eds: Adds quotes) Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) An octogenarian woman, who was locked inside her home in Shahjahanpur allegedly by her son, is suspected to have died of hunger, police said Monday.The body of the 80-year-old woman was found on Sunday after neighbours complained to police about foul smell coming out of the residence in Railway Colony.Salil Chowdhury, her son, is a Railway employee and had the house allotted. He has not showed up since the body was found.Police said he had locked his mother inside the house and she died likely because of hunger. The body has been sent for postmortem.Shahjahanpur Railway Station Master Om Shiv Awasthi said Chowdhury, a ticket collector, was suspended twice for remaining absent from duty without approval."He is absent from duty for the past two months," Awasthi said.Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Tripathi said Chowdhury is a resident of Alambagh area in Lucknow and was posted in Shahjahanpur in 2005."We are trying to find his whereabouts," he added. PTI CORR ABN ABHABH