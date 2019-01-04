Woman loses her child, husband in Sudarshan Park accident

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A woman lost her husband and their six-year-old son in the blast that rocked a factory in west Delhi's Sudarshan Park on Thursday evening. Manju used to work at the unit where ceiling fans were manufactured and is the only survivor in her family.She is recuperating at a hospital following the accident that ripped apart her family and also injured her. Doctors there stated that she is stable and responding to treatment.Her son, Hanshu, was accompanying her when a portion of the factory collapsed following a blast in the furnace there. And Rajesh, her husband, had come to visit them at the unit that unfortunate evening, according to a police officer.One of the survivors, Surender, who has been admitted to Acharya Bhikshu hospital, told PTI, "It happened very quickly. Five-six people were buried under the debris before my eyes. And among them was that child."Nearly 15 people were rescued and admitted to Acharya Bhikshu hospital. Of them, seven died and four were shifted from there to Safdarjung hospital in critical condition.A few more people are feared trapped under the debris, police said.The building was located in a congested area and it was being used for painting ceiling fans. The owner of the unit was among those injured, police added. PTI AMP TDS AMP ABHABH