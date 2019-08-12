Woman, lover found hanging from tree in Ajmer

Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) A married woman and her lover were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Monday, police said. Farjana (20) and Sanwar (21), who were relatives and residents of different villages, had left their homes a month ago but returned after some time, Beawar Sadar police station incharge Shamsher Khan said. The two went missing again on Sunday and their bodies were found hanging from a tree in an isolated area in the morning, Khan said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. PTI SDA ADHMB