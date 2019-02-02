Woman mauled to death by tiger in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Saturday, an official said.The incident occurred near Paldi village on Saturday morning, Deputy SP Krishna Samariya said. The deceased was identified as Munni Devi. Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident and sanctioned a compensation of Rs 1 lakh from the chief minister's relief fund in addition to the financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh as per rules of the Forest Department. PTI SDA SNESNE