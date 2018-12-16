Woman molested, beaten up for protesting against eve-teasing

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A woman was allegedly molested and beaten up when she protested against the eve-teasing by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Sunday. The incident occurred at Machrauli village in Jhinjhana area on Saturday. Ten people attacked the woman and her family members with sharp weapons when she opposed their eve-teasing, the police said. A case has been registered against the accused who are on the run, the police said, adding that there of family members were also injured. PTI CORRHMB