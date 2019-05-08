Woman Naxal among 2 killed in encounter in C'garh: Police

(Eds: updating with fresh inputs) Raipur, May 8 (PTI) Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces inChhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday morning, police said.While initially the police said bodies of two Naxals were recovered following the encounter, they later said that only one body was found along with two firearms.The face-off took place around 5 am at a forest nearGonderas village when a joint team of the District ReserveGuard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) was out on ananti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxaloperations) Sundarraj P told PTI.The patrolling team was moving through Gonderas,located along the border of Dantewada-Sukma districts around 450 km from here, when a group of ultras fired at them, leading to the gun-battle, he said.The exchange of fire lasted for about an hour following which the rebels fled from the spot, he said."During search, the body of a woman Naxal clad inuniform was recovered from the spot along with an Insas rifleand a 12 bore gun", the DIG said."Initially, the troops at the ground informed that twoultras, including a woman, were gunned down. But later we got information that the ultras managed to drag the body of their male colleague inside the forest," he said.Some ammunition, Maoist literature, items of daily useand other Naxal-related material were found at the spot, he said."Several other Naxals were reported to be injured in the gunfight," the DIG said, adding a search operation was underway in the area to trace them.Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallavasaid, acting on specific inputs about presence of 70 to 80rebels in Gonderas, a joint team of around 260 securitypersonnel had launched the operation.Women commandos of the recently raised DRG platoon,named 'Danteshwari Ladake' (fighters of Goddess Danteshwari), were also involved in the anti-Naxal action, he said.The killed cadre, who was yet to be identified, primafacie seemed to be from military battalion no.1 of Maoists,Pallava said.Security forces have intensified anti-Naxal operationsin Dantewada following the killing of BJP MLA Bhima Mandaviand four police personnel in a deadly attack by rebels inShyamgiri area of the district on April 9.According to police, three commander rank cadres ofMaoists were gunned down in separate encounters in Dantewada in the past one month. PTI TKP VT GK DVDV