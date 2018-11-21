Woman Naxal carrying Rs 8 lakh reward gunned down in C'garh

/RRaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) A hardcore woman Naxal, who wascarrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, was gunned down by security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.The skirmish took place in the evening in a forest near Chitalnar and Dondipadar villages under Pushpal police station limits in which Military Platoon Commander Jyothi Muriyami was killed, state's Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI."A team of state's District Reserve Guard (DRG) that was out on an anti-Naxal operation, reached the forest of Chitalnar and Dondipadar, located around 500 km away from the capital Raipur, when it came under heavy fire from a group of ultras that led to a gun-battle," he said.After the exchange of fire ended, the body of the woman Naxal cadre was recovered from the spot, the DIG said.Muriyami was active as a commander of Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army platoon no. 31 of Maoists and was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, he added."She was a hardcore cadre in Kanger Valley area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border area and has been instrumental in executing several deadly incidents," he said.Further details are awaited as the search operation was still underway in the region, he added. PTI TKP NP KJ