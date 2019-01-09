Woman, paramour arrested for abetting suicide of her husband

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A woman and her paramour were arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of her husband in Shamli district here, police said Wednesday.The accused were absconding since the commission of the crime 10 months ago and carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on their arrest, SHO Dharmender Singh Parmar said. The deceased, Ravinder, committed suicide by hanging himself at his home after learning about his wife's illicit affair, the SHO said. PTI CORR DPBDPB